“Not ready to win the Premier League” – Man United star makes honest admission

Manchester United were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s men beat their Premier League rivals comfortably, thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

It was another impressive performance from Liverpool at Old Trafford and showed the difference between the level of the teams.

It could have been a lot worse for the Red Devils if Liverpool had taken their chances, in a match that was completely dominated by the visitors.

Despite making new signings and spending heavily in the summer transfer window, Man United looked like the same team as last season, who had no idea how to deal with their opponents.

Club captain Bruno Fernandes has come out and claimed that they are not ready to win the Premier League title.

Speaking to DAZN, he said, as quoted by GOAL:

“Yes, I am perfectly aware that this Manchester United is not ready to win the Premier League.

“We are, indeed, fighting for the title with the concrete and real objective of trying to finish in the top four, in the places that give access to the Champions League. But there is still a lot to improve for the greater objective, and for my dream, which is to one day win this championship.”

The Portuguese midfielder has already conceded the Premier League title, three games into the season.

It is a sign of realisation that they are nowhere near the level of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Man United have struggled in the Premier League

Erik ten Hag is in his third season at the club and even though he has managed to win the League Cup and the FA Cup, his team’s league form has been disastrous.

In just three matches this season, they have already lost twice and Fernandes has hinted that they would be happy with a top four finish as they are not good enough to win the league.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the league last season and a top four finish would show progress, but considering ten Hag has been heavily backed financially and given more than enough time to change the fortunes of the team, he has so far failed to make them competitive and a title challenging team.