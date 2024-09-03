“The reason I say that..” – Micah Richards claims Liverpool are contenders for league title

It felt like Liverpool will find life difficult after the departure of manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German manager was hugely successful during his time at the club and left after success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

His replacement Arne Slot arrived with huge pressure to perform at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

However, the Dutch manager has started his tenure in fine form, with the Reds winning all three matches so far this season and while doing that, they have not conceded a single goal.

According to former Premier League defender Micah Richards, the Merseyside club will challenge for the title this season.

Richards has mentioned two reasons why he feels the Reds are serious contenders for the league title.

The pundit said on The Rest Is Football podcast:

“Look what they’ve got from the bench, they’ve just signed Federico Chiesa who I think is outstanding. You’ve got Cody Gakpo who had a brilliant Euros who comes in and runs about. That’s all still to come.

“I think they are serious now about challenging for the title. The reason I say that is because they seem more disciplined defensively and they’ve got firepower up front. They’re challengers now.”

The Reds have depth in their squad and it looks like they could challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool players have started the season in peak form

The form of some of their players, particularly Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, while the stability in their defense, brought mainly by Virgil Van Dijk, could catapult the club to success this season.

There is still a long way to go this season as only three matches have been played but the signs are encouraging at Liverpool.

Considering Slot has arrived at the club only two months ago, his tactical acumen and playing style is pretty clear, something that is missing at other big Premier League clubs.