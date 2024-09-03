Mikel Merino injury update: What games the Arsenal midfielder is expected to miss

Mikel Merino suffered an unfortunate injury just days after joining Arsenal.

The former Real Sociedad midfielder agreed a transfer worth a reported £31.6 million and was expected to go straight into Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup.

However, suffering a shoulder injury during his first training session, the 28-year-old, who collided with Gabriel, is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Watching on from the Emirates’ stands during Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Brighton on Saturday, the Spain international was spotted wearing a shoulder support.

Mikel Merino injury timeline revealed

Forced to wait to make his club debut, according to Football London, the former Real Sociedad playmaker will be out for between six and eight weeks.

Set to miss as many as 10 matches, Merino’s absence will serve as a blow to Arteta, who is preparing for some tough fixtures, including the North London Derby against bitter-rivals Spurs, after the international break.

What Arsenal games could Merino miss?

The Gunners’ next 10 fixtures across all competitions includes six Premier League matchups; two of which are against title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, three Champions League group games and an EFL Cup tie against League One Bolton.

15 Sept Premier League: Spurs (A)

17 Sept EFL Cup: Bolton (H)

19 Sept: Champions League: Atalanta (A)

22 Sept Premier League: Manchester City (A)

28 Sept Premier League: Leicester City (H)

1 Oct Champions League: PSG (H)

5 Oct Premier League: Southampton (H)

19 Oct Premier League: Bournemouth (A)

22 Oct Champions League: Shakhtar Donetsk (H)

27 Oct Premier League: Liverpool (H)