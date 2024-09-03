Newcastle United have been given hope in their pursuit of French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to the latest developments.

The Magpies endured a frustrating summer window, missing out on several key targets, while Lloyd Kelly and William Osula were their only major outfield additions.

But that doesn’t mean Eddie Howe can’t still add to his squad, with a host of quality players still available in the free agent market.

High on the list of top players looking for a new club is Rabiot.

The 29-year-old is capped 48 times for France to date and played five times in Les Bleus’ run to the Euro 2024 semi-finals this summer.

Having failed to agree a new contract with Juventus, Rabiot is now a free agent.

Newcastle receive Rabiot boost

As reported by CaughtOffside, Newcastle and Man Utd have been battling for the signature of Rabiot throughout the summer.

They’re not the only ones interested in the midfielder’s signature, of course.

However, Newcastle have been given a boost with Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via TBR) reporting that Rabiot has rejected an offer from Serie A giants AC Milan.

Once described as ‘world-class’ and ‘extraordinary’ by Juventus and France legend David Trezeguet, the signing of Rabiot on a free transfer would represent incredible value for Newcastle, providing just the tonic Howe needs after a frustrating summer market.