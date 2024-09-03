Newcastle could still sanction three deals even after the end of the transfer window

Newcastle United could reportedly still be set to make some changes to their squad with further departures after the end of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have a number of unwanted backup players they could do without, and it seems that we could see them axed in the very near future.

As exclusively reported earlier today, Kieran Trippier is one name to watch as he could terminate his contract at St James’ Park amid interest from clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

On top of that, The Athletic are reporting that Odysseas Vlachodimos, Isaac Hayden and Garang Kuol are three other players who could be offloaded by Newcastle soon.

Chris Waugh addressed questions on these three players in a Q&A session, saying: “There is a chance each will depart on loan, and all are available, but there is a possibility none of them do.

“With Vlachodimos and Hayden, their wages are an issue, so Newcastle would likely need to come to an agreement with any club taking them and probably subsidise most of their pay packets.

“With Kuol, it is curious he is yet to earn a loan move, but Mitchell’s late arrival cannot have helped, and Newcastle did not secure temporary moves for any of their young players until the final week of the UK window. Kuol is 19 years old and not close to playing for Newcastle’s first team, so he requires a loan to aid his development.”

Newcastle have also already been linked with a potential move for January as they’re tipped to try again for the signing of Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.