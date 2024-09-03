Newcastle could still sanction three deals even after the end of the transfer window

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United could reportedly still be set to make some changes to their squad with further departures after the end of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have a number of unwanted backup players they could do without, and it seems that we could see them axed in the very near future.

As exclusively reported earlier today, Kieran Trippier is one name to watch as he could terminate his contract at St James’ Park amid interest from clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

On top of that, The Athletic are reporting that Odysseas Vlachodimos, Isaac Hayden and Garang Kuol are three other players who could be offloaded by Newcastle soon.

Chris Waugh addressed questions on these three players in a Q&A session, saying: “There is a chance each will depart on loan, and all are available, but there is a possibility none of them do.

More Stories / Latest News
Man City vs Inter Milan tickets: Easiest way to buy Champions League tickets for league phase glamour clash
‘He has fallen off’ – Farke told he has a player in squad who isn’t good enough
Crystal Palace preparing to open contract talks with important 25-year-old

“With Vlachodimos and Hayden, their wages are an issue, so Newcastle would likely need to come to an agreement with any club taking them and probably subsidise most of their pay packets.

“With Kuol, it is curious he is yet to earn a loan move, but Mitchell’s late arrival cannot have helped, and Newcastle did not secure temporary moves for any of their young players until the final week of the UK window. Kuol is 19 years old and not close to playing for Newcastle’s first team, so he requires a loan to aid his development.”

Newcastle have also already been linked with a potential move for January as they’re tipped to try again for the signing of Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

More Stories Eddie Howe Garang Kuol Isaac Hayden Odysseas Vlachodimos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.