Newcastle United make U-turn as they take transfer decision on first team player

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier wants to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The defender has lost his place in the starting line up to Tino Livramento and had made up his mind to leave the club this summer for a new challenge away from St James’ Park.

However, according to the Football Insider, Newcastle have taken the decision to keep the player at the club.

Eddie Howe has no intention to let Trippier leave the club, who has been a crucial player for the Magpies in the last few seasons.

The Premier League transfer window is closed but the Saudi Arabian and Turkish clubs can still sign players, which means the door is still open for the recently retired England international to move away from the club.

The Magpies will not allow the defender to leave the club now and block any potential attempt of a move away from Tyneside.

Despite the player losing his place in the starting line up to Livramento, Newcastle manager Howe sees him as a key player in the squad and an experienced option as a back up.

Newcastle United want to keep Kieran Trippier at the club.
More Stories / Latest News
Dan Ashworth’s scathing put down of Jadon Sancho as Man United decision explained
Rafael Leao hits back at Paolo Di Canio with simple but brutal social media post
Chelsea’s attempt to con Everton into ridiculous swap deal doomed to failure

Since joining the club from Atletico Madrid, Trippier has been a consistent performer for the Toon Army.

He was influential in the club’s qualification to the Champions League two seasons ago.

His ability to defend as well as contribute in attack is something that has been a huge asset for the Premier League club.

Kieran Trippier wanted to leave Newcastle United this summer

The player had made up his mind to leave the club this summer and had even conveyed his message to the management but due to their failure of landing their transfer targets in the transfer window, they have now decided to keep Trippier, 33, at the club.

Sean Dyche’s Everton were linked with a move for the former Burnley right-back but nothing materialised on that front and Trippier ended up staying at Newcastle.

Howe would need Trippier’s experience and quality and considering the injuries they suffered last season, having a deep squad is a necessity.

More Stories Kieran Trippier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.