Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier wants to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The defender has lost his place in the starting line up to Tino Livramento and had made up his mind to leave the club this summer for a new challenge away from St James’ Park.

However, according to the Football Insider, Newcastle have taken the decision to keep the player at the club.

Eddie Howe has no intention to let Trippier leave the club, who has been a crucial player for the Magpies in the last few seasons.

The Premier League transfer window is closed but the Saudi Arabian and Turkish clubs can still sign players, which means the door is still open for the recently retired England international to move away from the club.

The Magpies will not allow the defender to leave the club now and block any potential attempt of a move away from Tyneside.

Despite the player losing his place in the starting line up to Livramento, Newcastle manager Howe sees him as a key player in the squad and an experienced option as a back up.

Since joining the club from Atletico Madrid, Trippier has been a consistent performer for the Toon Army.

He was influential in the club’s qualification to the Champions League two seasons ago.

His ability to defend as well as contribute in attack is something that has been a huge asset for the Premier League club.

Kieran Trippier wanted to leave Newcastle United this summer

The player had made up his mind to leave the club this summer and had even conveyed his message to the management but due to their failure of landing their transfer targets in the transfer window, they have now decided to keep Trippier, 33, at the club.

Sean Dyche’s Everton were linked with a move for the former Burnley right-back but nothing materialised on that front and Trippier ended up staying at Newcastle.

Howe would need Trippier’s experience and quality and considering the injuries they suffered last season, having a deep squad is a necessity.