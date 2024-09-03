Newcastle warned they could lose Eddie Howe after lean transfer window

Jamie Carragher has warned Newcastle United that they risk losing manager Eddie Howe following their frustrating summer transfer window.

The Magpies were linked with several high-profile moves over the summer, including for the likes of Marc Guehi, Federico Chiesa and Noni Madueke.

But by the time the window closed on Friday, Lloyd Kelly and William Osula were Newcastle’s only outfield arrivals — alongside making Lewis Hall’s loan from Chelsea permanent, while goalkeepers Oydsseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy also signed.

Despite that, Newcastle have managed to make a strong start to the season, taking seven points from three Premier League games following their 2-1 win over Spurs on Sunday, while beating Nottingham Forest on penalties in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Carragher warns Newcastle they could lose Eddie Howe

Although matters on the pitch seem to be holding together, it likely won’t take long for Howe to become disillusioned if Newcastle continue to flounder in future transfer windows.

In fact, Carragher predicts the Magpies will have to make a big sale in the near future to fund further signings and warned the club to get their act together in order to keep Howe away from the England job.

“If we’re being totally honest, they may have to sell one of their biggest players for £100m to £120m and go again,” Carragher said on Sky Sports Super Sunday.

“They might have to do that for two or three years before they can bring that revenue in to keep bringing in better players at maybe lesser prices, like what they’ve done with Guimaraes, with Isak, with Gordon.

“I wasn’t worried about Newcastle. Let’s talk about them getting all the money and getting trophies, I’m not sure you can right now. There’s a lot of pressure from supporters on Darren Eales the CEO, on Paul Mitchell the sporting director as well. They’ve got to be very careful they don’t lose Eddie Howe.

“Eddie Howe is the number one person, I think in most people’s eyes, for the England job. If he’s not happy, he’s going to go to the England job. He will.”