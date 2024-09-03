Arsenal took risky transfer decision on top Chelsea target who ended up sealing shock move

Arsenal reportedly turned down the chance to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli when they were offered the chance to do so back in June.

The Nigeria international has ended up joining Galatasaray on loan in a surprise move, but Fabrizio Romano has discussed a number of other opportunities he had in the transfer window just gone, revealing that the Gunners were also in the mix at one point.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano talked through, once again, how Osimhen was strongly targeted by Chelsea, while he also had an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain at one point, though these deals never materialised.

In somewhat bizarre circumstances, Osimhen has ended up moving to Turkey in a transfer that no one really saw coming, and it seems Arsenal decided he was too expensive before later also deciding not to go after a number 9 at all.

Osimhen transfer: Arsenal rejected the chance to add world class number 9

See below as Romano explains Arsenal’s slightly risky decision on a striker this summer…

It remains to be seen if the north London giants will live to regret this decision as Osimhen could surely have been a bit of a game-changer for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Although Kai Havertz is in fine form up front, it still isn’t that clear if playing as a striker is really the Germany international’s best position, so an out-and-out goal-scorer like Osimhen could have really taken this team to a new level.

Arsenal only finished two points behind Manchester City last season, taking the Premier League title race to the final day of the campaign, and there are certainly a few games that, looking back, they could have won if they’d had a more prolific finisher in their ranks.

Osimhen would also surely have done wonders for this Chelsea side as Nicolas Jackson remains young and inconsistent, while it remains to be seen if Joao Felix will have the desired impact up front.