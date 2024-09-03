Manchester United have been one of a number of clubs linked with former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in recent times, with the Frenchman still a free agent at this moment in time.

According to Transferwatch.nl, the Red Devils are interested in Rabiot, which perhaps makes sense after the absolutely dire performance of Casemiro in midfield in the 3-0 defeat against Liverpool at the weekend.

Rabiot is available and would surely be a tempting option for Man Utd and other top clubs, though it has now also been reported that he’s rejected very big money from AC Milan, so perhaps it won’t be easy to lure him to Old Trafford either.

See below for the latest on Rabiot’s future…

Gazzetta : Adrien #Rabiot a refusé une offre de contrat très élevée (du point de vue du club) de l’AC Milan. Le joueur est toujours libre. Ismael Bennacer reste et va être réintégré au groupe. pic.twitter.com/68luIDjqFR — GuillaumeMP (@Guillaumemp) September 3, 2024

Milan fans will surely be disappointed as Rabiot could have been a fine addition to bolster their midfield options with a proven Serie A player.

The 29-year-old was a key player for Juve and many of their fans will also surely be disappointed that he decided to leave at the end of his contract.

Rabiot transfer: Should Manchester United swoop?

Still, this all surely gives United a decent opportunity to try luring Rabiot in, though Fabrizio Romano spoke on his YouTube channel yesterday about the club recently passing up the opportunity to sign him earlier this summer.

Perhaps United will change their minds after seeing Casemiro’s continued poor form, though in fairness they still have Manuel Ugarte to come in after he only recently joined from Paris Saint-Germain, having not yet had the chance to make his debut for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Rabiot’s availability surely means he’s worth looking at very seriously, though, with MUFC otherwise likely to have to keep on relying on Casemiro this season, while others like Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat left this summer, meaning there’s less depth in that area of the pitch overall.