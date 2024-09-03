Raheem Sterling makes unusual decision following arrival at Arsenal

New Arsenal signing Raheem Sterling has decided to wear the number 30 shirt at the Emirates Stadium for the 2024/25 campaign despite never using the number before in his career.

The winger joined the Gunners on Deadline Day as part of a loan move from Chelsea having fallen out of favour quickly at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca made it clear that the Englishman was not part of his plans during the opening weekend of the Premier League season as the Italian coach left the former Man City star out of his squad to face the Manchester side.

This prompted Sterling’s team to release a statement regarding Maresca’s decision and from here the winger’s career at Chelsea was only going to go one way.

As a result, the 29-year-old found a way out of Stamford Bridge and has joined Arsenal on loan for the season. The Premier League winner is a player Mikel Arteta knows very well, as the pair previously worked together at Manchester City for three and a half years, in which the duo enjoyed a lot of success.

Sterling will provide his Spanish coach with options for his wide areas and the winger could be very useful in helping Bukayo Saka to keep fresh throughout the campaign.

Raheem Sterling chooses his Arsenal shirt number

Having completed his move to Arsenal, Sterling has made the unusual decision to wear the number 30 shirt at the Emirates Stadium despite never donning it before in his career, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The closest the winger has come to 30 is the 31 shirt he wore at Liverpool as a young Sterling broke through the ranks at Anfield.

Many expected the Chelsea loanee to pick the number 10 shirt following the departure of Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham but for some reason, the winger opted against this.

The 29-year-old now follows in the footsteps of Eddie Nketiah and Matt Turner, two players who recently wore 30 at the North London club, with the Englishman hoping his Arsenal career goes better than the duo.