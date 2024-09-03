Fabrizio Romano names La Liga club that made last-minute approach for veteran Man United man

The future of Christian Eriksen at Man United was uncertain throughout the summer transfer window but it has been revealed that Real Betis made a last-minute move for the veteran star on Deadline Day.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at Old Trafford in 2025 and the Manchester club would have ideally liked to have parted ways with the midfielder during the latest transfer window.

However, there was not a lot of interest in the former Tottenham star and despite links to Ajax, the Dutch giants never submitted an official proposal for the Denmark international, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer journalist states that a club that did make a late approach for Eriksen was Real Betis as the La Liga outfit had an interest in the Danish talent on Deadline Day.

Eriksen remained at Man United following the closure of the transfer window as Betis never found an agreement with the player or the Premier League club to complete the move.

The veteran star will now leave the Manchester team in either January or next summer, but Erik ten Hag has a good reason for keeping the 32-year-old at Old Trafford for the first half of the 2024/25 campaign.

Why did Man United keep Christian Eriksen at Old Trafford?

Eriksen made his first appearance of the season on Sunday as the midfielder came off the bench against Liverpool and the main reason he has been kept around is a result of Mason Mount’s injury.

The former Chelsea star started the first three games of the campaign for the Manchester club and is set to be a key player for Ten Hag this term; however, the 25-year-old’s season has now been put on hold after suffering an injury against Brighton & Hove Albion last month.

According to the BBC, Mount’s hamstring injury will keep him out of action for the next four to five weeks and as a result of this setback, Man United need Eriksen for cover.