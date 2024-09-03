“Really, really wanted” – Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal were priced out of a move

Arsenal would be happy with the transfer business they have done this summer but they still missed out on signing one of their targets.

The Gunners signed David Raya in a permanent move, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino and Neto as Mikel Arteta prepare to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title again.

They were linked with a number of other players this summer but they were priced out of a move for a player they “really, really wanted” at the club.

According to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, the north Londoners were interested in signing Spanish goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

However, the Gunners were priced out of a move for the Spanish U21 international when they made a late move to sign him.

Romano said, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast:

“The player they wanted for the goal was a new goalkeeper, Joan Garcia. He was the player they really, really wanted. Since June, they had an agreement in place with the goalkeeper of the Spanish under-21 national team. He was a fantastic part of the Espanyol project. He is a crucial part of the Espanyol project, and because of this he’s untouchable in this moment.

“So Espanyol, with two proposals from Arsenal on the deadline, decided to reject them.”

The player had agreed personal terms with the Gunners and was keen on a move to them but the Spanish club had no intention of letting the player leave.

Arteta’s team were looking for a new goalkeeper to become their back up option after Aaron Ramsdale left the club to join Southampton.

Arsenal can still make a move for Joan Garcia in the future

After failing in their attempt to sign Garcia, the Gunners decided to make move for Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto and succeeded in signing him.

They could move again for Garcia in the future since Neto has only joined in a loan move.

Arsenal have strengthened their squad consistently under the leadership of Arteta and if they fail to achieve their targets this season, they could step into the market again next summer for more additions.