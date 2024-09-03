Spurs well placed to sign England midfielder on free transfer next year

Spurs enjoyed a busy summer transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou brought in five senior players, including £65 million man Dominic Solanke. There were also transfers for Leeds United academy starlet Archie Gray and talented Swedish playmaker Lucas Bergvall.

The start of the season hasn’t quite gone to plan for the Lilywhites though. Even though they thrashed Sean Dyche’s Everton 4-0, an opening day 1-1 draw against Leicester and a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle last weekend have dampened the mood.

Spurs considering signing Angel Gomes in 2025

And while Postecoglou is under no threat of losing his job early into the season, the Aussie will need to turn things around, and according to recent reports, could use next year’s transfer window to reinforce Spurs’ squad even further.

According to HITC, the Londoners have been tracking Lille midfielder and former Manchester United academy player Angel Gomes.

The 24-year-old, who has enjoyed an excellent three years in France, has recently earned his first senior England call-up.

Speaking recently about the Lille midfielder, interim England boss Lee Carsley said: “Angel is probably different to what we would have seen in the past (which) would have been a central midfielder that is more robust.

“Angel is very technical, controls the game with his skill and technique. Very determined, excellent attitude. Technically and tactically excellent, I think he’s a player that people are going to really be excited to see.”

Admired by Spurs and expected to leave Lille when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Lilywhites are eyeing a free transfer for one of Europe’s most under appreciated playmakers.

During his time in the Lille side, London-born Gomes has directly contributed to 26 goals in 118 games in all competitions.