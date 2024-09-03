Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly both keen on the potential transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni for next summer, even though he’s an undisputed starter and important player at the Bernabeu.

The France international has shone for Real Madrid after previously being a top performer at former club Monaco, and it’s not surprising that he supposedly has admirers in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen if they’ll be successful, but Arsenal and Liverpool are apparently both planning to battle it out for Tchouameni in the near future, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Tchouameni could be ideal for Arsenal next season as they’ll need a replacement for the ageing Thomas Partey, who will also be out of contract by then.

Tchouameni transfer: Will he end up at Arsenal or Liverpool?

Still, one imagines LFC will emerge as a tempting option for the 24-year-old as well, with Arne Slot making a great start to life as manager at Anfield, while he also notably missed out on a big-name midfield signing in the summer transfer window just gone.

Relevo were among the outlets to report on Liverpool trying to sign Martin Zubimendi before he surprisingly decided to stay at current club Real Sociedad instead.

Tchouameni could be a decent alternative to Zubimendi in the middle of the park, but it will be interesting to see what kind of offer is needed to tempt Madrid into letting such an important player go.

It would be exciting to see Tchouameni in the Premier League as he approaches the peak years of his career, but it’s hard to imagine Real will be easily persuaded to part ways with a big name like this, as they tend to earn the reputation for being one of the most dominant clubs both on and off the field, which means signing the best players and keeping hold of their stars.