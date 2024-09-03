“It was different..” – Tottenham star did not seem to enjoy new role vs Newcastle

Tottenham were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have made an inconsistent start to the season, with Spurs winning just once out of there three matches so far this season.

Their latest match was against Eddie Howe’s Newcaste United, who came out on top and won the three points.

Spurs started the season with a draw against newly promoted Leicester City, they went on to convincingly beat Everton 4-0 in the next match and then came the defeat at St James’ Park.

Dejan Kulusevski was used as a striker by the Tottenham manager due to the absence of Dominic Solanke and Richarlison.

The attacker failed to score a goal after he found himself in an unfamiliar position.

After the match, the player admitted how different it was playing in a different position.

He told Football London:

“It was different, of course it’s different.

“The second half I went back to the midfield where I had much more space and we dominated the game. It was a really good game and I feel very good but I’m not happy we couldn’t win the game but we move on and keep our head up.”

His comments suggest that the player prefers to play in the midfield in his natural position, where he claims he found more space.

It was a difficult decision for Postecoglou to make but due to the fitness issues faced by Solanke and Richarlison, it feels like the manager had no other option.

Tottenham have suffered an injury blow early in the season

The injury to Solanke has come as a huge blow to the North Londoners, who have invested heavily in the striker to lead their attack.

The English striker did not miss a single Premier League game last season for Bournemouth but he has suffered an injury in his first month at Tottenham.

Spurs host Arsenal next in the Premier League after the international break and Postecoglou would be hoping to have his first choice striker fit by then.