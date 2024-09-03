Video: Galatasaray fans welcome Victor Osimhen at 4am in crazy airport scenes

In the end, Victor Osimhen got the heroes welcome he craved, but instead of it being in West London with Chelsea, it was in Turkey with Galatasaray.

Thousands of fans of the Super Lig giants waited all night for the Nigerian to arrive, and when he eventually did so at 4am local time, the noise was deafening.

If the striker had any doubts about being wanted, they would’ve been dispelled in an instant, and as he conducted the crowd in a chant outside the airport, his happiness at the move was obvious.

 

Pictures from Fabrizio Romano, Elijah Kyama and Ayinga Walter

