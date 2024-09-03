European club preparing to offer Arsenal-linked striker new contract

Arsenal failed to sign a striker during the summer transfer window despite being heavily linked with some of Europe’s best.

The Gunners have started the season well with Kai Havertz playing a key role upfront for Mikel Arteta. The Londoners were in the market for a new number nine throughout the summer though.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen was an early target but the Nigerian’s asking price proved a sticking point with Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres another candidate to arrive at the Emirates.

There were reports the Sweden international agreed personal terms with Arsenal before negotiations stalled.

Sporting Lisbon preparing for Viktor Gyokeres contract talks

Ultimately, the former Coventry City striker failed to leave Portugal, and now, according to a recent report from HITC, is set to open contract talks with Sporting Lisbon.

The prolific striker has four years left on his deal but Sporting are eager to tie him down on fresh terms amid continued speculation over his long-term future.

And there is hope the 26-year-old will commit following Ruben Amorim’s decision to continue as manager. The 39-year-old, like Gyokeres, was linked with a high-profile move to the Premier League, but failed to make the move, and that could be key to Sporting renewing their number nine’s deal.

The Sweden international’s value has rise to €65 million (TM) following his impressive domestic form which has included 50 goals in just 55 games in all competitions.