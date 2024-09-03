West Ham ‘in talks’ to sign former Liverpool defender on free transfer

Despite signing 10 first-team players in the summer transfer window, West Ham United aren’t done there.

The Hammers spent £132.5 million on new talent with transfers for Max Kilman from Wolves and Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United among the side’s most expensive deals.

Julen Lopetegui also made two key defensive signings. The Spanish manager brought in Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United and signed Jean-Clair Todibo on a season-long loan from Nice.

West Ham in talks to sign Joel Matip

However, according to a recent report from TBR Football, the Hammers are using the free agency market, which is not restricted by the same deadlines as players who are under contract, to bring in another centre-back.

The Londoners are in talks to sign former Liverpool defender Joel Matip. The Cameroon international’s deal at Anfield expired at the end of last season. The 33-year-old was not offered a renewal and left the club after eight years.

The African could be set for a quick return though.

West Ham, who pursued Mats Hummels earlier in the summer, have included Matip in their shortlist of options to come in and bolster Lopetegui’s backline.

The former Liverpool defender is vastly experienced at top-flight level and has won major honours in both England and Germany.

Matip’s last contract at Liverpool saw him earn £100,000-per week (Spotrac) — a figure West Ham United might need to match if they’re to bring the 33-year-old back to the Premier League.