West Ham United have been offered the chance to sign multiple free agent centre-backs following the closure of the English transfer window, according to reports.

The Hammers enjoyed an extremely productive first transfer window under new manager Julen Lopetegui, with the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Carlos Soler, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Crysencio Summerville just a handful of their arrivals.

Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo were also high-profile signings from Wolves and Nice, respectively. However, the departures of Thilo Kehrer, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma have left West Ham extremely short at centre-back, with Konstantinos Mavropanos their only other senior option.

West Ham scouring free agent market for centre-back

With the transfer window in England closing last Friday, West Ham’s only option if they want to secure more centre-back depth is to dip into the free agent market.

According to TBR‘s Graeme Bailey, ex-Liverpool star Joel Matip is currently top of West Ham’s list, with talks already being held.

Given his role in helping the Reds win Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles during his time at Anfield, Matip is in high demand.

But there are other centre-back options around, with TBR reporting that ex-Sheffield United defender John Egan has also been offered to the Hammers, alongside Koffi Djidji and Merveille Bokadi — though the latter is set to join Turkish side Erzurumspor.