Premier League legend Alan Shearer has admitted he’s found it really difficult watching Casemiro’s recent performances for Manchester United.

The Brazilian hasn’t had the best of times of Old Trafford, and after struggling at the end of last season when he was asked to fill in at centre back, those struggles have followed the midfielder into the new campaign.

Casemiro had a particularly poor game in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in which he was at fault for two of the goals, with his misery compounded as Erik ten Hag replaced him at half time with youngster Toby Collyer.

With the arrival of Manuel Ugarte and the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo it remains to be seen whether Casemiro will continue to be a regular in the United side.

Following his performance against Liverpool the midfielder has been linked with a move to Galatasaray, with the Turkish transfer open until September 18th.

Former Newcastle striker Shearer admitted it’s been tough to see Casemiro’s recent performances and described his performance against Liverpool as “distinctly average.”

Casemiro has endured a tough start to the season for Manchester United.

“I hate seeing great players fail on the football pitch, and with what Casemiro’s achieved, where he’s played, what he’s won, he’s had a phenomenal career, but it happens to all of us, you’re not as good as what you used to be,” he told Betfair.

“Having said that, I think he’s being asked to play a slightly different role in this Man United team, and it’s not something he’s used to, and he and they got punished.

“It is tough to see a great player making the errors that he made, it’s not nice to see because right throughout his career, he’s been great and has played for great teams.

“At the weekend though, he looked distinctly average. He’s the only one who can tell you how he feels but on Sunday he looked like a very average player that’s tough to see for anyone.”

After the international break United travel to Southampton and it will be interesting to see if Casemiro retains his place in the starting line-up.

