Tottenham player set for medical ahead of summer move away from the club

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Alfie Devine is set to join the Belgium club KVC Westerlo on a loan deal.

According to a report from Gazet van Antwerpen, Tottenham have reached an agreement with the Belgium club for the 20-year-old midfielder and he will look to continue his development with regular football in the Belgian league now.

The player is set to undergo his medical with the Belgian club and sign a contract with them soon.

The transfer window in Belgium closes later this week on Friday and they are hoping to wrap up the 20-year-old’s signature in time.

Alfie Devine needs to leave for regular football

Devine needs regular game time in order to develop further and a move away from Tottenham would be ideal for him.

The north London outfit will not be able to provide him with ample first-team action at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at a big club is unlikely to help him progress as a footballer and the loan move would be ideal for all parties. Tottenham will hope that the 20-year-old can improve further and return as a better player next summer. If he manages to impress during pre-season, he might have a shot at establishing himself as a first-team player next season.

The north London club have had an impressive transfer window so far and they will look to get rid of the fringe players before the window closes. They have managed to offload the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Emerson Royal and Giovani Lo Celso so far. They are hoping to get rid of Sergio Reguilon before the transfer window closes.

The midfielder is a prodigious talent to the bright future and he is highly rated at Tottenham. They will certainly hope that he can fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons.