England newbie Angel Gomes has revealed he left Manchester United in an attempt to better himself as both a player and person.

Gomes, who was a surprise inclusion inclusion in Lee Carsley’s squad for the upcoming games against the Republic Ireland and Finland came through the ranks at United.

The 24-year-old made his debut for the Red Devils as a 16-year-old but would only make ten first team appearances for his boyhood club, and left to join French side Lille in 2020.

Gomes explains why he left Manchester United

After arriving in France, Gomes spent the 2020/2021 campaign on loan at Boavista where he scored six goals and provided six assists in 32 appearances, but since then he’s established himself as a key player for Lille.

His form for the Ligue 1outfit has put him in with a chance of making his England debut on Saturday just 12 months after winning the under-21 Euros under Carsley.

Gomes addressed the media on Wednesday afternoon and explained why he decided to leave United.

“When I left it was more for the idea to better myself as player and obviously as a person,” he told reporters.

“I knew that eventually I would be able to create a pathway for myself to be in this position that I’m in now.

“It was difficult leaving the club that I was at from [six years old]. From then it has been an uphill trajectory but also with a lot of difficulties and difficult moments, but being in this position now makes it all worth it.”

Gomes is one of several of Carsley’s successful under-21 squad to get called up for the senior squad along with Chelsea’s Noni Madueke and Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White.

After Saturday’s game against the Republic of Ireland, England take on Finland at Wembley on Tuesday.