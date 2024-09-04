Anthony Martial could be club’s highest-ever earner if he agrees surprise switch

It’s been a few months since Anthony Martial left Manchester United and at the time of writing the Frenchman still doesn’t have a new club.

At 28, Martial should be in the prime of his footballing career, and yet there don’t appear to be a queue of suitors for his services.

One club who are, AEK Athens, are willing to do above and beyond to secure the player, however, there is one small catch.

Anthony Martial could be quids in if he agrees AEK move

The Greek side have until their transfer window closes on September 11 to snag Martial, and according to Sport 24, they are prepared to offer him the biggest salary of any player in their entire 100-year + history.

That would mean he would be taking him more than current top earner, Erik Lamela, a player who Martial had a famous spat with at Old Trafford.

On that occasion, the Argentinian made a meal of a challenge from Martial, resulting in the United ace receiving a red card.

With no love evidently lost between the pair, could the history be the one thing that could make Martial take longer than usual to consider what is clearly an incredible offer from the Greek giants?

All’s fair in love and football, and given that the two are supposed to be grown up professionals, the likelihood is they’ll kiss and make up if Martial follows Lamela to Greece.

In the absence of any other offers of note, the Frenchman’s options seem limited, and he can surely ill afford to do as one of his former club colleagues, David de Gea, did and have a year’s sabbatical because of a lack of acceptable offers.

It’s true that Martial’s career has petered out after he burst onto the scene at Old Trafford with a debut goal against Liverpool.

A move to AEK would at least give him the opportunity to garner some hero worship from the stands once more.