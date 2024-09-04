The summer transfer window in Turkey does not close until the 13th of September, and according to recent reports, clubs are looking to capitalise.

Galatasaray took advantage of the rest of Europe closing their transfer windows and pulled off a surprising loan deal for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Casemiro could soon follow the Lions’ unlikely Osimhen deal. The Brazilian, who was at fault for two of Liverpool’s goals at Old Trafford last Sunday and then hauled off at half-time, has endured a disastrous start to the season. The former Real Madrid midfielder is reportedly in talks to join Osimhen in Istanbul.

And it isn’t just Casemiro who looks to be on his way out of Manchester and heading to Turkey.

According to a recent report from Fotomac, another Manchester United first-team player has caught the attention of one of the Super Lig’s biggest clubs.

Antony latest Man United player to be linked with surprise move to Turkey

Winger Antony has emerged as a late target for Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce. The Brazilian joined the Red Devils from Ajax two summers ago in a deal worth a reported £86 million but has failed to live up to expectations.

The 24-year-old, whose contract sees him earn a whopping £200,000-per week (Spotrac), has managed just 11 goals in 83 games in all competitions.

And the forward’s failure to impress has not only seen the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Amad overtake him in Erik Ten Hag’s pecking order, but could now also lead to an Old Trafford exit.

Fotomac’s report claims negotiations between Fenerbahce and United are at an advanced stage with a loan agreement expected to be reached.

Mourinho hopes to bring Antony to the Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium and calm fans’ anger following their biggest rivals’ signing of Chelsea-linked Osimhen.