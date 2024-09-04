Arsenal haven’t ruled out the possibility of signing Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams next year according to reports.

Williams was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, which failed to materialise whilst several Premier League clubs were believed to be interested but the Spain international ended up staying at Bilbao.

The 22-year-old had a brilliant campaign in La Liga last season and shone for Spain as they won Euro 2024 this summer, scoring in the final as they beat England 2-1.

Arsenal haven’t ruled out moving for Williams in 2025

The Gunners may have added Raheem Sterling to their attacking ranks for this season after agreeing a loan deal with Chelsea on deadline day, but it’s believed they are making plans for the future.

GIVEMESPORT have reported the Gunners are “seriously considering” making a move for Williams next year, who they claim was the club’s number one attacking target this summer.

The report adds that whilst Arsenal didn’t get encouragement from William’s representatives to make an offer, it’s believed he hasn’t shut down the prospect of making the switch to the Emirates at a later point in his career.

The winger is believed to have a release clause in his contract in the region of £50m, which is an attractive proposition given his quality.

However, it’s thought his wages demands could be a stumbling block to any potential move to the club.

A player of Williams’ quality would certainly make a huge difference to the Arsenal attack, but he’s had a slow start to the La Liga season and is yet to register a goal contribution in the first four games.

Last season Williams scored eight goals and provided 19 assists in 37 appearances in all competitions, with 14 of the assists coming in the league.

It would seem likely that this will be Williams’ last season at Bilbao before he moves on to try a new challenge, and he’s unlikely to be short of options next summer with Arsenal set to face fierce competition for his signature.