Arsenal and Man City stars warned about ‘fiery’ reception in upcoming match

Manchester City and Arsenal stars Jack Grealish and Declan Rice have been warned about the ‘fiery’ reception they can expect when facing the Republic of Ireland this weekend.

The duo are part of the England squad that will travel to Dublin to begin their UEFA Nations League B Group 2 campaign.

Of course, Grealish and Rice are controversial figures in Irish football given the former represented the Boys in Green from U17 to U21 level, while the latter even made three senior appearances in friendlies back in 2018, before both switched allegiances to England.

Arsenal midfielder Rice was an unused substitute the last time England played Ireland in 2020, while Man City forward Grealish started that match. However, this is the first time either player will face the nation away from home.

Grealish and Rice warned about hostile Irish crowd

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Given has warned both players they’re in for a hostile reception at the Aviva Stadium. The same also goes for England interim boss Lee Carsley, who earned 40 caps for the Republic of Ireland during his playing days.

“Lee won’t be expecting anything else other than a volatile reception with his team because it’s our biggest rival,” Given told The Sun.

“It’s going to be a fiery atmosphere, that’s for sure. It’s crazy how the stars have aligned that his first game is Ireland away.

“I don’t imagine Lee will be doing a lap of honour after the game! He knows what he’s walking into.

“Rice and Grealish are two brilliant players who were both wearing the green of Ireland at one point.

“I’m sure they’ll be in for a bit of a reception as well.”

Given played alongside Grealish at Aston Villa and knows the forward well.

On his former Aston Villa teammate, he added: “Jack’s back in the squad. I texted him jokingly the other day that I hope he’s ready for a nice reception when he gets back to Dublin and I got a few laughing faces back.”