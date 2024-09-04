Aston Villa are set to rake in millions because of their participation in the upcoming Champions League campaign.

Aston Villa secured their place in the premier European competition after finishing in the top four last season and a report from football insider claims that Aston Villa will make a minimum of £35 million from the tournament.

The Champions League has undergone a change in its format and clubs could now make an extra £23 million because of that. The number of clubs taking part in the competition has risen to 36 from 32, wherein every club will play eight different opponents. The increased number of fixtures will result in more revenue for the clubs.

Finance expert Stefan Borson said: “I would expect them to make a minimum of £35-40million. If they can qualify for the knockouts, then they can make a lot more. “We know Newcastle I think reported £37million all in in their notes to their accounts for last year that they would make in the season just gone. “That gave us a kind of preview as to what a club that’s got a relatively low coefficient will make. “I think you can then probably add a little bit more, maybe another 20 per cent on top of that for Villa. I would be looking at that sort of number.”

Aston Villa set for financial boost

It will certainly come as a major boost for Aston Villa who are looking to improve their squad. They have spent substantial amounts of money this summer and it will be interesting to see if they can impress in the league and in Europe. They are hoping to build a formidable squad for the future and then increased revenue will certainly help them.

The West Midlands club will be desperate to compete in European football on a regular basis and they have certainly put together an exciting squad. They have a top-class manager like Unai Emery in charge as well.