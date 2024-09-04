Casemiro had an afternoon to forget against Liverpool at Old Trafford last weekend.

Liverpool ran out 3-0 winners after Luis Diaz netted two first-half goals with Mo Salah adding the Reds’ third after 56 minutes.

And for Casemiro, last weekend’s game is one he won’t want to be reminded of anytime soon.

The Brazilian started alongside Kobbie Mainoo at the base of Erik Ten Hag’s midfield, and was at fault for Liverpool’s first two goals… Or was he?

Casemiro unfairly blamed for Liverpool’s two goals against Man United?

Caught on the ball and losing possession, the former Real Madrid star handed possession to Liverpool on two occasions, both of which aided the build-ups to Diaz’s goals.

However, CBS Sports Golazo’s panel of analysts have picked apart last weekend’s footage which shows United’s number 18 may not have been completely to blame.

The presenters highlighted the referee’s positioning in the lead-up to Liverpool’s opening two goals. Anthony Taylor was seen getting in the way of United’s transitional play on both occasions.

First, the 45-year-old stopped Bruno Fernandes from unleashing a quick breakaway ball through to Alejandro Garnacho and then his positioning stopped Casemiro from playing a forward pass to Joshua Zirkzee.

Check out CBS Sports’ analysis below.

?? – WOW, WHAT AN INTERESTING VIDEO! Definitely not an excuse why we lost 3-0 to Liverpool at home, but this is fantastic observation and analysis on how the ref hindered our play. Give it a watch.pic.twitter.com/da62j3vqe5 — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) September 4, 2024

