Chelsea are optimistic Cole Palmer won’t face a spell out injured after he pulled out of the England squad according to The Telegraph.

Palmer has featured in all five of Chelsea’s games so far this season, and has started every Premier League game.

The 22-year-old appears to have carried his brilliant form from last season into this one and has four assists and one goal in Chelsea’s first three league games.

Chelsea optimistic on Palmer fitness

Palmer was called up by England interim coach Lee Carsley for the upcoming games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, but his withdrawal on Tuesday evening was a certainly a concern for Chelsea fans.

However, The Telegraph may have allayed those fears and have reported that Chelsea are optimistic the England international won’t be set for a spell out injured.

The report adds that Palmer has suffered with muscle fatigue at the start of the season, although it’s yet be officially confirmed by England or Chelsea.

There’s no suggestion that the forward will miss the game against Bournemouth on September 14th, with The Telegraph adding Palmer is expected to now be given some time off before returning to training ahead of the resumption of the Premier League.

Despite having a plethora of attacking options, which were further enhanced by the arrivals of Pedro Neto, Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho this summer, it appears Chelsea will be reliant on Palmer to produce again.

It still feels like he’s the one player they can least afford to lose, but Enzo Maresca will be hoping the supporting cast can step up and contribute more this season.

Palmer’s stats at Chelsea are quite incredible and in just 50 appearances for the Blues he’s scored 26 goals and provided 19 assists.

The big task facing the former Manchester City man is if he can replicate or get close to his form of last season, but if his start to the new campaign is anything to go by you wouldn’t want to bet against it.