Chelsea will scout two young strikers at the start of this season, says transfer insider

Chelsea are reportedly set to have their scouts keep an eye on two talented young strikers at the start of this season.

According to Chelsea transfer news insider Simon Phillips on his Substack, the Blues are still admirers of both Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, so will be monitoring them in the near future as they could continue to search for a new striker in upcoming windows.

The report explains that the Victor Osimhen to Chelsea transfer could also still be one to watch for January, but it makes sense that the west London giants are also keeping an eye on other options to come in up front.

Ferguson and Sesko could also fit the bill for this Chelsea ownership, who have often prioritised young players since taking over from Roman Abramovich, though in fairness it’s debatable if this policy is really having the desired results so far.

A more proven player like Osimhen could be ideal to help move this CFC side forward at last, with the club majorly under-achieving by finishing 12th and 6th in the Premier League in the last two seasons, missing out on Champions League football as a result.

Sesko transfer could work for Chelsea, but Ferguson’s dip is a concern

In fairness, Sesko already looks like the real deal after some superb form for Leipzig, so he could be a fine signing as an alternative to Osimhen.

Ferguson, however, has not lived up to the potential he showed around a year ago, with the Republic of Ireland international seeming to go backwards, with the goals really drying up for Brighton.

Perhaps it’s a temporary blip, so it could be a good idea for Chelsea to keep on scouting him, but at the moment it seems like a player like Osimhen or Sesko is more what’s needed at Stamford Bridge.