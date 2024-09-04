Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parished has admitted he is ‘astounded’ by the lack of movement for Eberechi Eze over the summer.

The Eagles were braced for a battle to keep hold of their biggest stars, with Michael Olise, Eze and Marc Guehi all drawing serious interest.

The former, of course, made a big move to Bayern Munich. However, Palace were able to keep hold of the latter two.

Guehi was the subject of multiple bids from Newcastle United, but Palace stood firm and kept hold of their captain, at least for now.

Eze, meanwhile, was heavily linked with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham, with many Palace fans expecting the England international — who was a part of the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 squad that reached the final — to leave Selhurst Park.

Parish ‘astounded’ by lack of movement for Crystal Palace star Eze

In the end, the market for Eze just didn’t transpire as expected; something that left Parish stunned given the quality of the player — who notched 11 goals and four assists in 27 Premier League appearances last season.

“I was really worried from a club point of view of losing Michael and Ebbs in the same window and we didn’t have in Ebbs the interest that I thought we would have,” Parish told Sky Sports News.

“I was astounded. Genuinely astounded. I mean, the guy’s just an outstanding footballer, an outstanding person.”

Eze has already opened his account for this season, netting a goal in both the Premier League and EFL Cup. If he continues in this manner, the 26-year-old is sure to attract more interest in January.