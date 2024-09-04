Aston Villa star once again nominated for prestigious award after brilliant season

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has once again been nominated for the prestigious Yashin Trophy.

The award recognises the best goalkeeper in the world and Martinez won it in 2023, largely due to his heroics for Argentina at the Qatar World Cup.

The Villa number one, who has penned a new long term contract with the club is up against Diogo Costa, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gregor Kobel, Andriy Lunin, Mike Maignan, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Unai Simon, Yann Sommer and Ronwen Williams.

Martinez nominated for Yashin Trophy

The Argentina international has had another brilliant campaign in which he helped Villa qualify for the Champions League and reach the semi finals of the Europa Conference League.

There was more success for Martinez on the international stage this summer as he helped Argentina win the Copa America for the second time in succession as they beat Colombia in the final, and he’s the only South American keeper nominated after Liverpool’s Alisson wasn’t named on the shortlist.

Martinez is also among 30 players to have been nominated for the Balon d’Or, with the former Arsenal man placing 15th in 2023.

Well deserved for the best in the world ? Congrats, Dibu! pic.twitter.com/B2DTSJV5U0 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 4, 2024

The 32-year-old has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world after swapping the Emirates for Villa Park in 2020.

The Argentine has gone on to make 162 appearances for Villa, keeping 59 clean sheets in the process and will have the chance to perform in the Champions League this season.

Martinez has yet to keep a clean sheet this campaign and will be hoping that changes when Everton visit Villa Park after the international break.

The winners will be announced on October 28th with Martinez seemingly in with a good chance of winning the award again, and if he were to do so then he would become the first player to win the Yashin Trophy twice since it was created in 2019.