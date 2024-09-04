Euro 2024 win vs England results in Alvaro Morata splitting with wife Alice Campello

Posted by

Footballer Alvaro Morata and his wife, Alice Campello, recently announced their divorce.

The couple, who had been married for seven years, confirmed their separation in August, just weeks after they were seen celebrating Spain’s Euro 2024 victory over England with their children on the field in Germany.

Morata, 31, took to Instagram to announce the split, stating, “After some time of reflection, Alice and I have made the decision to part ways. A wonderful and respectful reciprocal relationship where we have loved and helped each other a lot.”

Euro 2024 win becomes reason behind the split

According to a report from Marca, tension arose during the Euro 2024 celebrations when Campello reportedly wanted only herself, their children, and her friends on the pitch, leaving Morata’s parents and other family members on the sidelines. This incident is said to have contributed to the strain on their relationship.

Morata recently addressed the divorce in an interview with AS, relayed by the Daily Mail, where he discussed the toll the constant criticism and cheating allegations took on him. He mentioned that these pressures made him feel the need to leave Spain.

Alvaro Morata celebrating Spain winning the Euro 2024 with Campello.
More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle’s sporting director opens up on why club failed to sign Marc Guehi
Manchester United complete signing of free agent
“He suits our shirt” – Arsenal legend delighted with deal for one summer signing in particular

Despite the split, both Morata and Campello have publicly dismissed any notions of animosity between them.

They emphasised that they continue to maintain a positive relationship for the sake of their four children. The couple has reiterated their commitment to co-parenting and supporting each other in this new chapter of their lives.

 

More Stories Alice Campello Alvaro Morata Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.