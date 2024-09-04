Euro outfit open talks with Man United to sign 75-cap international this summer

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer.

According to journalist Ali Naci Kucuk from Gazetesi, Turkish outfit Galatasaray are keen on securing his signature and they have already opened talks with Manchester United regarding a potential loan deal.

The 32-year-old has not been at his best for a while, and his performances have been rather underwhelming. The 75-cap Brazilian international put on a disappointing display against Liverpool at the weekend and he was heavily criticised by the fans and the media.

Manchester United might need to move him on and it will be interesting to see if they are ready to send him out on loan. They are already lacking in depth in the middle of the park, and they will not be able to sign any players now that the Premier League transfer window is closed.

Man United cannot let Casemiro leave

Even though the Brazilian has been quite underwhelming, they cannot afford to send him out on loan right now. Manchester United must wait until the January transfer window before making a decision on the player’s future. They will need to bring in replacements before letting players leave. They will be expected to do well in the domestic competitions and they will look to challenge the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United for the league title as well. They will need more quality and depth in the side. Casemiro has extensive experience of winning major trophies and he could be a useful player on and off the pitch.

Meanwhile, he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Turkish outfit who are looking to sign him for a nominal investment. It will be interesting to see if they can succeed in their pursuit of the South American midfielder.