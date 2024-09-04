Mo Salah’s recent comments to the media suggested this season could be his last at Liverpool.

The Egyptian was in scintillating form against Manchester United last weekend.

Setting up Luis Diaz twice and scoring one himself, the 32-year-old tore his rivals apart in their own backyard.

And speaking to reporters after the game, which ended 3-0 and ensured the Reds continue their 100 per cent record this season, Salah was quick to highlight he has less than one year left on his contract.

“I was coming to the game, I was saying, ‘look, it could be the last time’,” the forward told Sky Sports.

“Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, ‘OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season’.

“I feel I am free to play football – we will see what happens next year.” Graeme Souness thinks Mo Salah has already decided to leave Liverpool And reacting to the forward’s surprise comments, pundit Graeme Souness has suggested the African already knows what the future has in store.

“Me, I actually think he’s made his mind up. I think he’s got something lined up,” he told talkSPORT.

“Yeah, looking at it, I think that came out not the way he wanted it, because I think he tried to recover from it further in the interview on Sky yesterday.”

Going on to speculate that a lucrative and high-profile move to Saudi Arabia could finally materialise for Salah after months of speculation, Souness added: “You know, you’ve got to factor in his family as well.

“His wife might want to go to Saudi Arabia. He might want to take his kids back to an Arab speaking country. These are things we can’t answer.”

Recent reports have claimed Liverpool are preparing to open contract talks with their number 11, whose current deal sees him the side’s highest-earner on a whopping £350,000-per week, but so far there has been no official confirmation negotiations are underway.

And until there is, fans will be keeping everything crossed that their prolific winger still sees his future at Anfield.