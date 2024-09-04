Ian Wright has admitted he’s delighted with Raheem Sterling’s move to Arsenal and described it as a “magnificent” deal.

Sterling was the facing the prospect of being frozen out at Chelsea and playing no football until January if a move away could’t be sorted after being told he was no longer part of the project at Stamford Bridge.

Luckily for the England international a late deadline day loan move to Arsenal was sorted which will represent a fresh start after a disappointing and underwhelming spell in West London.

Wright delighted with Sterling signing

Sterling’s arrival will give Arsenal another attacking option and crucially the 29-year-old will provide back-up to Bukayo Saka, who simply can’t play every game.

The signing has received a mixed reaction from Arsenal fans, but you can understand why the club has done it given Sterling’s existing relationship with Mikel Arteta, whilst from a financial perspective they aren’t paying a loan fee and are only contributing part of his wages.

However, Arsenal legend Wright has stated he’s delighted with Sterling’s arrival and believes it will be a “magnificent” deal for the club.

“I’m absolutely delighted with it, the way the deal has panned out,” he said on his podcast Wrighty’s House.

“When you consider the deal, Raheem, the family doesn’t have to move, he’s got a point to prove, he knows the manager, ain’t got a problem with rotation playing, experience, winner.

“That is a magnificent deal for us, a really good signing for us and for him at 29. Chelsea are paying the majority of the wages. It’s almost like it can’t get any better.

“The only way it’s going to get any better is when he scores the winner against Tottenham. That’s when you think to yourself: “That is it! It’s meant to be!”.

“You know when you see a player in your shirt, he suits our shirt. He suits our shirt.”

Sterling very much has a point to prove at Arsenal and could make his debut for the Gunners after the international break in the North London derby against Tottenham.