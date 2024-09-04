Liverpool’s interest in Sporting Lisbon’s talented defender Goncalo Inacio has been a hot topic internally at the club in recent transfer windows, as well as in terms of media speculation.

Despite the club’s keen interest, however, the deal did not materialise this summer as Liverpool ultimately didn’t end up strengthening with the signing of a new centre-back, even though it had been earmarked as a priority earlier in the summer.

Inacio was appreciated by Liverpool, and still is, but one of the primary reasons the transfer didn’t happen was the high release clause in the Portugal international’s contract, sources with a close understanding of the situation informed CaughtOffside.

Sporting set the price at around €60million (£51m), a figure that proved too steep for Liverpool and other interested clubs. This high valuation has been a significant deterrent, not just for Liverpool but also for other Premier League clubs like Newcastle United and Manchester United, who also had some interest in the 23-year-old.

Inacio transfer: One for the future for Liverpool?

Liverpool’s transfer strategy has seen some shifts, particularly with changes in their management and coaching staff. The club decided not to bring in any new central defenders this summer, focusing instead on other areas of the squad. However, with Joel Matip’s departure, there is now a pressing need for a left-sided centre-back, making Inacio a potential target once again for the near future.

Inacio himself has expressed a desire to move to the Premier League at some point, which keeps the door open for future negotiations. Despite the high release clause, Liverpool and other clubs may revisit this potential transfer, especially if they can negotiate a lower fee or if their defensive needs become more urgent.

While the high asking price from Sporting remains a significant barrier, Newcastle and Liverpool’s continued interest suggests that they might still pursue Inacio in future transfer windows.