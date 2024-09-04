Inside Spain: Vinicius up against Mayor of Madrid, sexual assault accusation and Jude Bellingham’s staycation

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

Just when you thought you were in for a quiet international break… Bedlam breaks loose. Starting with Vinicius Junior, who has become public enemy number one, according to the politicians,.

Last week Vinicius gave an interview to CNN, which most people were a fan of and saw Vinicius say that he and his Real Madrid teammates would walk off the pitch if he suffered more racial abuse. However it was not picked up on until Tuesday this week that Vinicius had said that if Spain does not improve when it comes to dealing with racism, then the World Cup should be held elsewhere in 2030.

Less 24 hours after this became a headline story, Mayor of Madrid Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, who is closely linked to Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, came out with an impassioned speech demanding that Vinicius retract his words , and stop calling all of Spain racist.

Kylian Mbappe finally got off the mark with a brace at home to Real Betis, but Carlo Ancelotti has now lost Dani Ceballos for the next two months, in addition to Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has not said anything publicly, but there have been sufficient reports saying he is unhappy Los Blancos did not strengthen. Bellingham, out of England duty, caused a stir with his staycation in Madrid this week too.

That win kept Real Madrid within touching distance of Barcelona, who went four points clear at the top of the table, after Hansi Flick’s men demolished Real Valladolid 7-0 with a hat-trick. Their mission of self-sabotage took place the following night, when it was claimed Sporting Director Deco was frustrated with their lack of resources and considering quitting.

President Joan Laporta backed him hard on Tuesday with a 90-minute state of the nation press conference, also claiming Barcelona would be back at Camp Nou by next year, and that they were €60m off being back in their salary limit, and being able to spend as much money as they bring in without restrictions.

Atletico Madrid bagged a stoppage time winner against Athletic Club to keep themselves just four points off, with Villarreal in toe. Real Betis are one of the latter’s key challengers for European places, but have just lost Isco. A fibula fracture will now require a second successive surgery, having been out since May.