England international and now Al Ahli striker, Ivan Toney, will be laughing all the way to the bank thanks to his move to the Saudi Pro League.

The 28-year-old made a deadline day switch in a transfer fiasco that involved Victor Osimhen, and which has most certainly worked out better for the former Brentford man.

According to Capology, Toney was on a not insignificant £20,000 per week gross whilst with the Bees.

Ivan Toney’s astonishing weekly wage in Saudi

For a player that only found the net on four occasions in 23/24 (transfermarkt), notwithstanding that he missed the first half of the season, one could argue that he didn’t really earn his keep.

A summer move was always on the cards, and whilst moving to Saudi Arabia might not have been his first choice, Toney is now set for life.

The Daily Telegraph (subscription required) have noted that he will earn a reported £400,000 per week after tax, and suggest that to earn the same net figure in English football would’ve required him to earn close to £1m per week.

Given that Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne is the current top earner in the Premier League at £400,000 per week gross (Square Mile), Toney’s new deal puts the Belgian and every other player in the English top-flight firmly in the shade in salary terms.

X account HLTCO note that, in fact, Toney is now the highest paid English player in world football, earning more than twice as much in a day now as he used to earn in a week.

At £400,000 a week after tax, Ivan Toney is now the highest paid English player in world football. He’s earning more per day at Al-Ahli (£57,000) than he was ever on a week at Brentford. pic.twitter.com/YvIcxsxiYW — HLTCO (@HLTCO) September 4, 2024

It’s an astonishing turn of events for a player that appeared to once be on the radar of some of England’s top clubs but who, perhaps because of his lack of recent goals, turned their back on him.

Not that Toney will necessarily be worried about that now, even if his career at the elite level might be considered to be over.