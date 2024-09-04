West Ham United are reportedly eyeing a move to bring Joel Matip back to the Premier League.

Matip joined Liverpool on a free transfer from Schalke 04 in 2016 and became a key player in the Reds’ success under Jurgen Klopp.

Over his eight-year spell at Anfield, he made 201 appearances, helping the club secure their sixth Champions League title, their first Premier League title in 30 years, as well as the FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and two League Cups.

Jurgen Klopp’s high praise for Joel Matip

Upon Matip’s departure from Liverpool at the end of last season, Klopp spoke highly of the Cameroonian defender, saying (via Liverpool FC):

“In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joel Matip. I’m not even sure it would be possible to say anything bad about him.”

“A wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being – we have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have and now all we can do is wish him well as he heads off in a new direction.”

“Joel’s qualities as a player are there for all to see and as a club we have benefited from them since the first moment that he joined. I don’t think he has had too many headlines over the years but he has only ever been a very famous figure within our group.”

Links with West Ham

The Cameroonian defender is now linked with a return to the Premier League with West Ham showing keen interest in him.

Despite having signed the likes of Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo, the former Real Madrid manager, Julen Lopetegui, is keen to further strengthen his defence and sees Matip as a great addition to his side.

They have also offloaded 4 defenders – Thilo Kehrer, Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd – which is why signing Matip would be considered a great addition to the squad.

Bringing Matip back to the Premier League would provide West Ham with a wealth of experience and leadership at the back, making him a valuable asset as they look to solidify their defensive options for the upcoming season.