Kieran Trippier is far from happy with Eddie Howe’s decision to replace him as Newcastle United’s captain.

The Newcastle boss shuffled the pack over the summer and decided Bruno Guimaraes was the best candidate to take the armed for the 2024-25 season. Trippier has now been demoted to second vice-captain behind Jamaal Lascelles.

Not only has the 33-year-old lost the captain’s armband, but he has also slipped down the pecking order after losing his starting place to Tino Livramento.

Kieran Trippier determined to leave Newcastle United

Consequently, although Howe does not want to lose the England international, according to a report from TBR Football, Trippier has informed the 46-year-old that he wants to leave St. James’ Park as soon as possible.

The full-back’s options are limited after most European transfer windows closed last Friday, but with Turkey’s window open until the 13th of September, a move to the Super Lig could still be on the cards.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have both held initial talks over signing the experienced defender with the former also rumoured to be interested in Manchester United’s Casemiro.

If Trippier is to leave Newcastle he will need to convince the Magpies to agree to let him go, and with Howe’s options limited at right-back, that may be easier said than done.