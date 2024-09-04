Daniel Farke unhappy with one of Leeds’ major summer signings

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke ‘disagreed’ with the club’s hierarchy with the signing of Ao Tanaka, according to reports.

The Japan international arrived at Elland Road from Fortuna Düsseldorf on transfer deadline day, marking the end of an extremely busy summer for Leeds.

Farke’s squad was in serious need of strengthening after the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Georginio Rutter were sold for substantial fees.

Tanaka was one of seven outfield players signed by Leeds. However, according to a report from Rheinische Post (via GIVEMESPORT), Farke wasn’t best pleased with the transfer.

Farke unhappy with Leeds’ Tanaka signing

The German outlet states that Farke disagreed with the Leeds United hierarchy over the signing of Tanaka, who was ‘never the first option’ for the club in their search for a new central midfielder.

Leeds were linked throughout the summer with other midfield options, including Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer and Dejan Ljubicic of FC Köln, but were unsuccessful in both pursuits.

Tanaka turned out to be a cheaper option, costing Leeds €4m (£3.4m) according to Transfermarkt.

Tanaka spent the previous three seasons at 2. Bundesliga outfit Düsseldorf, notching 10 goals and eight assists in 95 appearances across all competitions.

The 25-year-old previously plied his trade with Kawasaki Frontale in his homeland, where he enjoyed a very similar record of 10 goals and nine assists in 94 outings, winning three J League titles, as well as a host of domestic cups honours.