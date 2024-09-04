€12m-rated left-back’s form could spell the end for Luke Shaw at Man United

There’s no real argument to Man United’s Luke Shaw being unreliable and injury prone.

The England international missed 34 games last season (transfermarkt), and over the course of the last five seasons has had three separate hamstring problems, two ankle injuries, a head injury, coronavirus, been ill generally and had two bruises as well as another undiagnosed injury that has kept him out of action.

Luke Shaw replacement identified by Man United

It wouldn’t therefore be a surprise to understand that the Red Devils might be looking towards the future in terms of which players might soon be surplus to requirements.

Diogo Dalot has filled in at left-back in Shaw’s absence and may be a solution in the interim, however, longer term, United need to be looking at players which are a more natural fit.

To that end, TuttoJuve are reporting that the Red Devils have been paying attention to Juventus’ €12m-rated ace, Juan Cabal.

At 23 years of age, Cabal has five years on Shaw, and his performances for the Bianconeri are said to have impressed both his team-mates and supporters.

The report also states that United have been closely monitoring the player, suggesting that, perhaps, an offer in the not too distant future might be forthcoming.

Given that he’s only recently made his debut for the Italian giants and has a contract until 2029 (transfermarkt), his market value may well increase in future transfer windows.

Juve will surely be mindful of United’s interest, though aren’t likely to take kindly to any approach.

For now of course, the player can get on with the business of doing his best for Italy’s Old Lady, and getting them as high up the Serie A table as possible.

In the meantime, Erik ten Hag’s scouts can keep a watching brief and report back as necessary.