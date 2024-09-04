Chelsea fans will love Levi Colwill’s message about the season ahead

Levi Colwill believes Chelsea fans have every reason to be excited about the 2024/25 season under new manager Enzo Maresca.

As is so often the case, it was a summer of change at Stamford Bridge with Maresca replacing Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout.

The Blues have heavily backed their new boss in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jadon Sancho.

Colwill optimistic about Chelsea’s 2024/25 prospects

Results have been mixed under Maresca so far, with Chelsea only sealing progression to the UEFA Conference League league phase with a 3-2 aggregate win over Servette, losing the second leg 2-1 in Switzerland.

In the Premier League, meanwhile, Chelsea have four points on the board from three games, losing 2-0 in their opener against Manchester City, before thrashing Wolves 6-2 away and drawing 1-1 at home to Crystal Palace.

The latter result was disappointing, especially after leading 1-0 at half-time. However, there was plenty to like about Chelsea’s performance, which yielded seven shots on target and 2.37 xG.

Colwill believes there were enough positives to suggest Chelsea supporters can look forward to a strong campaign ahead.

“There are loads of positives to take out of it,” the defender, who was called up to the latest England squad, told Chelsea’s official website.

“Of course, there’s a lot to improve, but we are improving day by day. We’re getting better and you can see the football we’re trying to play out there is really good.

“We’ve created loads of chances by building from the back. You can see the way the gaffer wants us to play and there’s definitely loads of positives to take.