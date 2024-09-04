Former Leeds United defender Liam Cooper is currently a free agent and he is in talks to join CSKA Sofia on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old central defender left the Championship club at the end of June and he has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks.

As per Football Insider, CSKA Sofia are prepared to provide him with an opportunity this season and it remains to be seen whether all parties can secure an agreement. He has shown his quality in the Championship over the years and there is no doubt that he is good enough for the Bulgarian league as well.

Signing him on a free transfer would represent a no-risk business and the Bulgarian side will hope that he can hit the ground running for them. He could prove to be a major bargain for them if he manages to succeed.

Although the transfer window has closed for the Bulgarian league, CSKA Sofia will be able to sign him because he is a free agent.

Liam Cooper could be a useful addition

The experienced central defender will not only help them tighten up at the back, his leadership qualities could prove to be invaluable to the dressing room as well.

The central defender spent a decade with Leeds United before leaving the club this summer and he has extensive experience of competing at the highest level.

The Bulgarian outfit has had a mediocre season so far and they have picked up just one win in six league games. They will be hoping that their new signings can help them bounce back strongly.

Cooper certainly has the quality and the experience to thrive in the Bulgarian league, and it will be interesting to see if we can adapt quickly and make an immediate impact. Although he is at the twilight stages of his career, he will be desperate to prove himself in a foreign league.