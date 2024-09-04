Liverpool are set to open talks with Colombia international Luis Diaz over a new contract according to reports.

Diaz joined from Portuguese side Porto in January 2022 and has three years remaining on his current deal at Anfield.

The winger was linked with summer moves to Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain, but neither club acted on their reported interest.

Liverpool to open Diaz contract talks

Liverpool were believed to be keen on a move for Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon and reportedly held conversations over a possible swap deal involving Joe Gomez, which possibly could have signalled the end of Diaz’s time at the club.

The 27-year-old has had a brilliant start to the season under Arne Slot, scoring three goals and providing an assist in the opening three games.

Diaz followed up a goal and assist against Brentford by scoring twice against Manchester United in last weekend’s 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Following his brilliant start to the season, talkSPORT have now reported Liverpool are set to open talks over a new contract with the former Porto man.

The report adds that Diaz is believed to be one of the lower earners at the club with his wages thought to be in the region of £55,000 per week.

There’s plenty of competition for places in the wide areas, even more so following the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus, but if Diaz can continue this level of form he will become a main stay in Arne Slot’s side.

The Colombian has made 101 appearances to date for the Reds, scoring 27 goals and providing 14 assists, and he’s won the FA Cup and League Cup during his time at the club.

The contract talks with Diaz could be the first of many for Liverpool with key players Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all in the final 12 months of their contracts.