Liverpool move for talented Mexican with 52 G/A contributions scuppered by Championship giants

Looking back over Liverpool’s transfer business this summer, supporters might be forgiven for being a little disappointed by just the one capture for this season in Federico Chiesa.

Not that the Italian international isn’t a worthy addition to the club, more that he’s been the only addition given that Giorgi Mamardashvili won’t arrive until next summer.

There could’ve been at least one more player added before the deadline, however, but Championship leaders, Sunderland, scuppered that particular deal.

Liverpool’s chase scuppered by Sunderland

It’s understood that the Reds wanted to sign exciting Mexican star, Cesar Huerta, known is ‘Chino,’ but the plan was to send him straight out on loan to the Black Cats.

“El Chino was scouted by one of the best clubs in the world and that is a source of pride,” Huerta’s current manager, Gustavo Lema, confirmed via TUDN, after UNAM lost Monday’s big game against Tigres.

“What are you going to tell people? That you have a player who was scouted by Liverpool? No, people want to win and that is their right. We cannot tell people anything,”

News that Liverpool were close to a player with 52 total G/A contributions in his career of 187 matches (transfermarkt) throws new light on just how active Arne Slot and his backroom staff were during the summer.

Traditionally a left winger, at just 23 years the player was clearly being groomed for the future and perhaps to be a replacement of sorts for Mo Salah.

The Egyptian King has less than a year left on his current contract, and it doesn’t seem as though anyone is in a rush to get him tied down to a new one.

Of course, there is always going to come a time when legends of the club move on, so maybe Liverpool are hedging their bets just a little at this point in time.

Unfortunately, Sunderland wouldn’t play ball on this occasion and take the player on loan after all, meaning the deal collapsed.