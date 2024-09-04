Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano admits Liverpool did something he didn’t expect in the transfer market

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to Liverpool’s work in the summer window just gone, admitting that he thought they’d make more signings than they did.

Romano is one of the most reliable journalists out there when it comes to the transfer market, and we got him to share his thoughts on Liverpool’s signings this summer as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for a piece in the Daily Briefing.

The Reds ended up landing two quality players in Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili, though the latter will remain at Valencia for one more season before eventually arriving as their new goalkeeper.

Romano admits he thought Liverpool would make at least one more signing, and he feels it would have been the perfect window for them if they had, as he discussed them missing out on Martin Zubimendi as a quality addition to their midfield.

Liverpool spent big on four new midfielders last summer as they brought in Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai, but it seems Arne Slot could perhaps have benefited from one more, with Zubimendi undoubtedly up there with the finest in Europe at the moment.

Liverpool transfer window assessed by Fabrizio Romano

“I think Liverpool had a positive window overall, but I was expecting at least one more signing,” Romano said.

“With Zubimendi, if they had been able to get that deal done, it would have been a fantastic window. Chiesa is a smart and very good piece of business, while I also think Mamardashvili is a top, top goalkeeper for the future.

“My feeling is that with one more midfielder coming in, it would have gone down as an amazing window for the Reds.”

LFC have made a strong start to the new season, winning all three of their first three Premier League games, including a strong 3-0 victory away to rivals Manchester United last weekend, so fans won’t be giving too much thought now to the signings that could have been.