Exclusive: Liverpool’s new transfer hierarchy given important warning by Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool have been warned that they need to keep hold of star trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold as Fabrizio Romano discusses their situations at Anfield.

All three players are currently on course to becoming free agents next summer, and, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that these are special players who need to be kept at Anfield.

While some might argue that Liverpool’s new transfer team of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes might be justified in thinking beyond ageing duo Van Dijk and Salah, Romano does not hold that opinion at all, saying these are world class players and leaders that the club should be ready to make an exception for, even if they’re not getting any younger.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is at the peak of his powers so keeping him seems a no-brainer if they can do it, but it seems Romano is also convinced that Salah and Van Dijk also still have plenty to offer LFC in years to come.

Fabrizio Romano’s transfer warning to Liverpool

“My opinion is that if you have Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold you should keep them,” Romano said.

“These are three fantastic players, not normal or good players. They are top players, top leaders, you should to everything possible to keep them at the club and this is was I expect from Liverpool.”

Liverpool fans will hope that Edwards and Hughes can sort this out as soon as possible, with Salah in particular perhaps looking like a bit of a worry after his recent comments about his future.

The Egypt international spoke after the Manchester United game about this being his final season at Liverpool, but of course there’s still time to change the player’s mind and ensure he stays for a bit longer.