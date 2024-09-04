“It will hurt a lot” – Liverpool star admits losing Mo Salah would be a major blow for the club and the players

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has expressed concern over the potential departure of Mohamed Salah, admitting it would be a significant loss for the team.

Salah, who has been a key player for the Reds since 2017, has made it clear that his future at the club is uncertain, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Mohamed Salah dropped a bombshell after Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford, revealing during a post-match interview with Sky Sports that the club has yet to engage in contract renewal talks.

The Egyptian forward hinted that this could be his last season at Anfield, stating:

“Honestly I had a good summer, I had a long time to stay with myself and try to think positive. As you know it’s my last year in the club.”

“I just want to enjoy it, I don’t want to think about it. I feel free to play football and we will see next year.”

“To be fair, I was coming to the game and I said, ‘it could be my last time’ the club have not talked to me yet so I will play my last season and see at the end of the season.”

A stellar career at Anfield

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah has become one of the club’s most iconic players. His numbers speak for themselves, with 214 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances across all competitions. According to Transfermarkt, this amounts to an astonishing 306 goal contributions in just 352 matches, cementing Salah’s status as Liverpool’s talisman.

Salah’s contributions have been integral to Liverpool’s success during Jürgen Klopp’s tenure, playing pivotal roles in the club’s Champions League victory in 2019, Premier League title in 2020, and other major trophies. His departure would mark the end of an era.

Luis Diaz reacts to Mo Salah leaving at the end of the season

The Colombian winger admitted that losing a player like Mo Salah would be very hard for the club as well as for the players and that it would “hurt a lot”.

Speaking to Telemundo, he said (quotes via Semana):

“It would be hard for us, as well as for Liverpool. It will hurt a lot. He has a year to think about it; it is not easy at all.”

“He always talks to us; it would be very hard to lose a player as key as he is. It is the teammate’s decision and it is respected, so hopefully he doesn’t leave.”

Salah’s future remains a key concern for Liverpool as the season progresses. The club has yet to begin contract negotiations, and with Salah being vocal about his situation, it is being suggested that the player is in fact keen on staying at the club.

The ball is now in the club’s court to offer him a new contract to convince him to stay with the Reds beyond the current campaign.